High court says absentee ballots don’t need to be notarized

FILE – In this April 8, 2020 file photo, Paul Ziriax, right, secretary of the Oklahoma State Election Board, takes filing paperwork from state Sen. Paul Scott, left, R-Duncan, at a drive-thru registration area outside the state Capitol in Oklahoma City. The Oklahoma Supreme Court says mail-in absentee ballots cast by voters do not have to be notarized by a notary public to be valid. In a 6-3 opinion on Monday, May, 4, 2020, the high court wrote that a statement signed, dated and made under the penalty of perjury is adequate for submitting an absentee ballot by mail. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Supreme Court says mail-in absentee ballots cast by voters do not have to be notarized by a notary public to be valid.

In an opinion filed Monday after a 6-3 vote, the high court wrote that a statement signed, dated and made under the penalty of perjury is adequate for submitting an absentee ballot by mail.

The League of Women Voters of Oklahoma and two voters at high risk of contracting the coronavirus sued the State Election Board last month seeking to make it easier for voters to cast absentee ballots.