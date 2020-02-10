Hearing set for man charged in 1999 Oklahoma slayings

VINITA, Okla. (AP) — A preliminary hearing is set for a Kansas man charged in the 1999 deaths of an Oklahoma couple and the disappearance and presumed deaths of their teenage daughter and her friend.

Court records show the hearing is scheduled for March 26th for 68-year-old Ronnie Dean Busick.

Busick is charged with killing Danny Freeman and Kathy Freeman, 16-year-old Ashley Freeman and 16-year-old Lauria Bible.

Busick was found competent for trial in December.

He has denied any involvement or knowledge in the case.

The bodies of Danny and Kathy Freeman were found in the burned rubble of their mobile home, the two girls have never been found.