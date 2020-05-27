Health officials report 92 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths

FILE – In this Thursday, April 9, 2020 file photo, a woman holds a sign in the parking lot of Integris Baptist Medical Center during a “Headlights for Hope” event in Oklahoma City, in a show of support for healthcare workers amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Integris Health is beginning to allow limited visitation to patients as Oklahoma continues to reopen in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma health officials are reporting 92 new cases of COVID-19 and four more deaths connected to the disease.

The latest report Wednesday from the Oklahoma State Department of Health brings the total number of positive cases in Oklahoma to 6,229 and the death toll to 322.

The case count is likely far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks.