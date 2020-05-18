Health officials report 88 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma health officials are reporting 88 new positive cases of COVID-19, with most of them connected to a hog processing plant in Guymon.

The health department reported no new deaths on Monday and said that 64% of its new positive cases were from Texas County in the Oklahoma Panhandle.

Seaboard Farms employs about 2,700 workers at the facility.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have been working with local health officials to increase testing and contact tracing to mitigate the spread in the region.