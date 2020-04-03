Hartley County Sheriff’s Department asking for help identifying woman found in Oklahoma dumpster

SHAMROCK, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Hartley County Sheriff’s Department is asking for your help to identify a woman found in a dumpster in Beckham County Oklahoma.

Officials say she is alive but authorities do not know who she is.

If you have information and know this woman please call the Beckham County Dispatch at (580) 928-2121

Beckham County, Oklahoma is along I-40 east of Shamrock, Texas.

