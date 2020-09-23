Guymon Public Schools employee under investigation amid allegations of inappropriate behavior

GUYMON, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is investigating allegations of inappropriate behavior by a Guymon Public Schools employee.

According to OSBI, the allegations against the employee include providing alcohol to minors and date back as far as 2012.

OSBI said the allegations do not involve a teacher, coach, or administrator.

MyHighPlains.com reached out to Guymon Public Schools. The superintendent said the employee resigned on Tuesday, Sept. 22.

OSBI said the investigation is just beginning and no arrests have been made.

OSBI said it was asked to investigate by the Texas County District Attorney’s Office.

