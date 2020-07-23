Guymon Police looking for robbery suspects

GUYMON, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) — Guymon Police are asking for help in identifying suspects they say are involved in armed robberies.

The robberies happened last night between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m.

Guymon Police said the suspects are described as four males ranging in height between 5′ 9″ and 6′ 1″ and between 18 and 30 years old.

Police said these people were wearing hoodies and covering their faces, and seen driving a four-door, black passenger car. The make, model, and tags are unknown.

GPS said these individuals have been frequenting city parks.

If you have any information contact the Guymon Police Department at 580-338-6525.

