Guymon Police investigating Saturday shooting

GUYMON, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) — Guymon Police arrested 18-year-old Justice Murrell for Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Use of a Firearm While Committing a Felony, Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, & Obstructing an Officer.
Guymon Police report Murrell allegedly shot another man on the 300 block of S. Main Street.
If anyone has any more information into this incident from Saturday August 1st, please contact the Guymon Police Department 580-338-6525.
