Guymon Police investigating after man shot Tuesday

GUYMON, Okla.— On Tuesday, September 15th, at approximately 8:40 PM, officers were dispatched to the 700 block of N Sunset Lane for a report of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers were notified of a male subject with a gunshot wound at Memorial Hospital of Texas County that was transported by private car from the scene.

Officers learned that 3 male suspects fled the scene in a white pickup. This is still an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information regarding this incident please contact the Guymon Police Department at 580-338-6525.