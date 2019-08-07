Guymon man in ‘critical condition’ after crash east of Guymon

TEXAS COUNTY, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) — A Guymon man is in critical condition after a crash east of Guymon.

It happened just after 5 p.m. on US-54, about a mile and a half east of Guymon.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the vehicle was driving west when the back wheel came off. Troopers said the vehicle ran off the road and overturned twice.

A passenger was airlifted to a hospital in Lubbock with head

and arm injuries.

The driver and another passenger were uninjured.

Troopers said everyone was wearing their seatbelt.

This cause of the crash is still under investigation.