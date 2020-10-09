Guymon man dead after wreck in Cimarron County

CIMARRON COUNTY, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) — A Guymon man is dead after a wreck in Cimarron County.
It happened just before 2 p.m. on US-287, about 15 miles southeast of Boise City.
According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a truck, driven by 82-year-old Jerry Hayworth, was driving north when it hit a farm equipment part in the road.
OHP said the truck drove off the road and landed on its side.
Officials said Hayworth was pinned for almost two hours before being freed by first responders.
Hayworth was pronounced dead at the scene.
The incident is still under investigation.
