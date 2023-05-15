GUYMON, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) — A Guymon man was arrested earlier this month after he allegedly wrote a fraudulent check for cattle, according to officials with the Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association.

According to a news release from the association, Truth Allen Stephens, a Guymon resident, was arrested on May 4 on felony charges after he allegedly wrote a $187,650 fraudulent check for cattle. This comes after an investigation by the association, as well as the Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said that Stephens allegedly wrote the $187,650 fraudulent check to buy cattle from a rancher in Okmulgee County in March, totaling 139 cows and 46 newborn calves. The release said that he allegedly transported the cattle to western Oklahoma to sell them.

When the rancher discovered the check was not valid, the release said that Stephens “avoided the (rancher), refusing to provide a valid form of payment of the cattle.” The release claimed that Stephens used a similar method to purchase additional large sets of cattle, horses and a vehicle.

Officials from the association are encouraging sellers to “refrain from accepting personal checks without prior verification,” encouraging them to instead use wire drafts between financial institutions or have the buyer obtain a cashier’s check.

Special Rangers with the association are continuing to investigate the incident and are asking others in Oklahoma who may have been impacted to call 918-440-8360.