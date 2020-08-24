Guymon High School football, volleyball teams potentially exposed to COVID-19, school officials say

GUYMON, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Guymon High School football and volleyball teams have potentially been exposed to a person who has tested positive for COVID-19.

That announcement was made by Guymon Public Schools on Monday.

GPS said a person associated with the Guymon High School football and volleyball programs has tested positive for coronavirus.

As a result of this potential exposure, the Texas County Health Department and the Office of the State Epidemiologist have mandated that student-athletes in the GHS football and volleyball programs be quarantined in isolation at home and to monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19.

GPS said in a statement:

Guymon Public Schools is working closely with the Texas County Health Department and the Office of the State Epidemiologist to address the situation and while we must protect the privacy of the individual involved, we are committed to communicating transparently with our staff, families and community. Guymon Public Schools encourages everyone to handle this situation with patience and understanding. Contact tracing will continue to be conducted by the Texas County Health Department to alert those who were in direct contact with the individual/individuals who tested positive. Guymon Public Schools will continue to follow CDC guidelines, as well as protocols and procedures set by the local and state health department.

More from MyHighPlains.com: