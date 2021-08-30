Guymon Fire Department Swift Water Team deployed to Louisiana

GUYMON, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Guymon Fire Department’s Swift Water Rescue Team and equipment was deployed to Louisiana.

According to the Guymon Fire Department, on Sunday, its Swift Water Rescue team was called by Oklahoma Emergency Management to deploy to Louisiana to assist and aid in specialized rescues resulting from Hurricane Ida.

“We were contacted by the State Emergency Management Office at 9:30 a.m. Sunday morning, our team of 5 Rescue Water Technicians and boats were packed, and on the road by 2:30 p.m. that afternoon,” said Fire Chief Grant Wadley.

The GFD said its Swift water team has been deployed to several events over the past 10 years including during Hurricane Katrina where it deployed to Houston to perform multiple water rescues there.

The GFD said its Swift Water Team is first heading to Baton Rouge and teaming up with Oklahoma Task Force 1.