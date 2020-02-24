Gun rights group challenges permitless carry repeal petition

OKLAHOMA CITY (The Oklahoman) — Advocates of Oklahoma’s permitless carry law are challenging a petition seeking to reverse the measure that expanded residents’ gun rights.

The Oklahoma Second Amendment Association on Friday filed a legal challenge to a proposed state question aiming to repeal the 2019 law that allows most people living in Oklahoma to carry a firearm without training or a permit.

The Oklahoman reports the group is asking Oklahoma’s Supreme Court to toss the proposal.

The association alleges that supporters of the proposal missed their opportunity to repeal the law when they neglected to gather enough signatures for a separate petition in 2019.