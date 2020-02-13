Guardrails installed at deadly Oklahoma City bridge

OKLAHOMA CITY (The Oklahoman) — Oklahoma City has hired a company to install guardrails along the sides of a bridge where at least four drivers have lost their lives in the last four years.

The Oklahoman reports that the Turner Turnpike bridge became an infamous landmark after oil-and-gas pioneer Aubrey McClendon crashed his sport utility vehicle into it in 2016.

His death came a day after a federal jury indicted him in a bid-rigging conspiracy and was ruled an accident.

Three other drivers have since also died after hitting the bridge.

The city plans to install 350 feet of guardrails along both sides this month.