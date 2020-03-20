Groups to Oklahoma governor: Withdraw Medicaid plan now

FILE – In this Dec. 17, 2019, file photo, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt gestures during a news conference in Oklahoma City. Stitt on Thursday, Jan.23, 2020, banned state-funded travel to the state of California, saying it’s in response to similar bans California has put in place on travel to the Sooner State. The first-term Republican issued an executive order that prohibits all non-essential travel by state employees to California, with exceptions for business recruiting trips, college sports games and trips by schools to participate in programs.(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Seven national organizations representing patients with serious medical conditions are criticizing Oklahoma’s governor for rolling out his Medicaid expansion plan during the coronavirus pandemic.

The groups called Friday for the state to withdraw its application immediately.

Among the groups are the American Heart Association and The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

Gov. Kevin Stitt wants to take advantage of a block grant-style Medicaid expansion offered by the Trump administration.

He says that proposal would give the state more flexibility and extend health coverage sooner than a traditional Medicaid expansion scheduled for a statewide vote later this year.