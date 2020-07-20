Group seeking redistricting question withdraws petition

by: Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A group that wants a bipartisan commission, instead of state lawmakers, to redraw Oklahoma’s legislative districts is withdrawing their initiative petition.

People Not Politicians Executive Director Andy Moore announced the decision on Friday.

Moore cited a combination of legal challenges and delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The group would have had to collect 178,000 signatures from registered voters to qualify the question for the ballot.

But the secretary of state halted signature-gathering efforts due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Republican legislative leaders had fiercely opposed the plan, and several plaintiffs sued to stop the initiative from moving forward.  

