Group refiles petition to create redistricting commission

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A group that wants to change how Oklahoma’s legislative and congressional district lines are drawn has refiled an initiative petition in hopes of bringing the issue before voters.

People Not Politicians refiled a new version of its petition on Thursday, two days after its original petition was struck down by the Oklahoma Supreme Court.

The group needs to gather about 178,000 signatures in 90 days to qualify for the ballot.

The plan has drawn opposition from legislative Republicans in Oklahoma.