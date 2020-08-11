Group launches another effort to change redistricting

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A group seeking to change the way Oklahoma’s legislative and congressional district lines are drawn says it’s launching another initiative petition.

The group People Not Politicians filed its updated petition on Monday and will seek to get a question on the ballot in 2022.

The group wants a bipartisan commission, instead of state legislators, to draw district lines.

They initially launched an initiative petition effort in October 2019 to get the question on the ballot this year.

But legal challenges and then coronavirus-related delays in signature gathering made that impossible.

The group will need to gather about 178,000 signatures.