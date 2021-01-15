Grassfire in Guymon causes police to warn against travel

GUYMON, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) – A grassfire has broken out west of Goodwell on Hwy 54 near Mile 21, according to the Guymon Police Department.

Hwy 54 in both directions is blocked. Officials advise that you do not travel that direction.

“People in the County Southeast of this fire in the the path of this fire should be prepared to evacuate should the fire approach your area.”

This story will be updated as more information is released.