Grants available to Oklahoma schools for virus response

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt and state schools Superintendent Joy Hofmeister say schools in the state are eligible to apply for federal funds available to respond to the coronavirus.
Grants of $50,000 to $500,000 are available, based on a school’s student enrollment as of Oct. 1, 2019 for measures including improved access to distance learning and mental health support for students.
Public schools statewide were closed for the remainder of the school year and to turn to distance learning in an effort to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
Plans for reopening schools this fall were released earlier this month.