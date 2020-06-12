Grants available to Oklahoma schools for virus response

FILE – In this May 16, 2019 file photo, Joy Hofmeister, Oklahoma’s State Superintendent of Public Instruction, speaks during a news conference accompanied by Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, left, in Oklahoma City. Public schools in Oklahoma will be closed through at least April 6 as the state scrambles to contain the spread of the coronavirus, State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister said Monday March, 16, 2020. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki File)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt and state schools Superintendent Joy Hofmeister say schools in the state are eligible to apply for federal funds available to respond to the coronavirus.

Grants of $50,000 to $500,000 are available, based on a school’s student enrollment as of Oct. 1, 2019 for measures including improved access to distance learning and mental health support for students.

Public schools statewide were closed for the remainder of the school year and to turn to distance learning in an effort to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Plans for reopening schools this fall were released earlier this month.