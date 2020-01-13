Governor’s task force recommends overhaul of criminal code

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A task force created by the governor to help address Oklahoma’s high incarceration rate recommends overhauling the state’s criminal code.

The Reentry, Supervision, Treatment and Opportunity Reform, or RESTORE, Task Force submitted its report to the governor on Friday.

Other recommendations include changes to the bail system and the creation of a “chief culture officer” at the Department of Corrections to focus on re-entry and education initiatives.

Gov. Kevin Stitt has made reducing the state’s high incarceration rate one of his top priorities.

