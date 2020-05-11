Governor’s pick to lead health agency lacks Senate support

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A key state senator says Gov. Kevin Stitt’s pick for state health commissioner doesn’t have enough support in the state Senate.

Sen. Greg McCortney, chairman of the Senate Health and Human Services Committee, said Monday that interim Health Commissioner Gary Cox doesn’t have enough votes to be confirmed.

McCortney says several members are concerned that Cox doesn’t meet the statutory qualifications to be commissioner, including at least a master of science degree.

Cox said in statement that he’s focused on protecting Oklahomans from the coronavirus and that his nomination is up to the governor and Legislature.