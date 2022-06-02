TULSA, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) — Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt has directed all American and Oklahoma flags on state property to be flown at half-staff beginning on Thursday through sundown on Sunday, in honor of the four victims of the fatal shooting at a Tulsa hospital on Wednesday, according to Gov. Stitt’s website.
A statement from Governor Stitt was released following the tragedy:
“What happened today in Tulsa is a senseless act of violence and hatred. Sarah and I are praying for the families of those who lost their lives and for those who were injured. I am grateful for the quick and brave actions of the Tulsa Police Department and other first responders who did their best to contain a terrible situation. I have offered Mayor G.T. Bynum any state resources that may be needed, and I ask all Oklahomans to come together in support of the Saint Francis Health System community and to grieve with those whose lives have been forever changed.”Governor Kevin Stitt