Governor sets June election for Medicaid expansion question

Oklahoma

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has set a June 30 election date for voters to decide whether to expand Medicaid health coverage to more Oklahomans.

Stitt issued a proclamation Friday to place State Question 802 on the June 30 primary election ballot.

A Medicaid expansion would extend health insurance to adults who earn up to 133% of the federal poverty level, or $34,846 for a family of four.

The Health Care Authority estimates about 220,000 Oklahomans would immediately qualify for coverage.

Stitt wants to pursue a block-grant-style Medicaid expansion offered by the Trump administration.

