Governor: Oklahoma economy’s reopening set for next phase

Ayden Korn, 16, of Tulsa, winces as Ashley Perry puts a needle in his arm while donating blood plasma at Oklahoma Blood Institute’s Tulsa Donor Center on Thursday, May 21, 2020. Korn donated his plasma after contracting COVID-19 and testing positive for antibodies. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt says the state remains on track to reopen as the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported at least 68 new cases and three additional deaths amid the pandemic.

Stitt said Friday that starting Monday, the reopening will include lifting the cap on the number of people who can be inside businesses, allowing walk-in customers and letting summer youth camps open, all under social distancing and sanitation requirements.

The health department on Friday reported 68 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and three new deaths from the disease.

The state’s coronavirus death toll stands at 329.