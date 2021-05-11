Governor Abbott issues statement on deaths of Concho County Sherriff Deputies

Texas Governor Greg Abbott (Photo by Lynda M. Gonzalez-Pool/Getty Images)

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Following the Monday night deaths (May 10) of two Concho County Sherriff Deputies, Governor Greg Abbott issued a statement:

“Our hearts are broken over the senseless murder of two Concho County Sheriff’s Deputies who were gunned down in the line of duty. This terrible loss is a solemn reminder of the risks our brave law enforcement officers face while protecting our communities. The State of Texas is prepared to provide any assistance needed to support the Concho County community and bring the perpetrator of this heinous crime to justice. Cecilia and I ask our fellow Texans to join us in prayer for the families, friends, and colleagues of these brave Sheriff’s deputies.”

One man has been arrested in connection to the incident.

