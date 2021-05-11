Governor Abbott issues statement on deaths of Concho County Sherriff Deputies

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - The Don Harrington Discovery Center (DHDC) announced it will host a job fair on Saturday, May 15, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Located at 1200 Streit Drive, the DHDC is looking for people to join a team of science-lovers. They are looking for "energetic, friendly faces to explore science with kids and families."