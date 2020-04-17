Gov. Stitt’s office incorrectly counts inmates to be freed

OKLAHOMA CITY (The Oklahoman) — Oklahoma’s governor signed over 450 commutations, but a news release inaccurately stated that 404 of those inmates would be released Thursday.

The Oklahoman reports that Gov. Kevin Stitt’s granted commutations last week amid coronavirus outbreak, The Oklahoman reported.

Baylee Lakey is the governor’s office spokesperson.

He said the number of inmates being released Thursday was a communication error.

Steve Bickley, director of the state’s Pardon and Parole Board, said he couldn’t provide the exact number.

But some have mentioned that it would be about 100 people.