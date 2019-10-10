Get paid to move to Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma will pay you $10,000 to relocate there.

(FOX NEWS) — Start packing your bags because this city wants to pay you to move there.

Looking to start 2020 in a new city? Tulsa might be the place for you.

The Oklahoma city is looking for driven remote workers to make Tulsa their home and are offering qualifying new residents $10,000 to take the leap.

The program “Tulsa Remote” boasts the city’s affordability, green space and welcoming community among its many perks.

New residents will be given a downtown work space, invites to exclusive events, and of course a total of $10,000 spread out through their first year of residency.