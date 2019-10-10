Get paid to move to Oklahoma

Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma will pay you $10,000 to relocate there.

by: Fox News

Posted: / Updated:

(FOX NEWS) — Start packing your bags because this city wants to pay you to move there.

Looking to start 2020 in a new city? Tulsa might be the place for you.

The Oklahoma city is looking for driven remote workers to make Tulsa their home and are offering qualifying new residents $10,000 to take the leap.

The program “Tulsa Remote” boasts the city’s affordability, green space and welcoming community among its many perks.

New residents will be given a downtown work space, invites to exclusive events, and of course a total of $10,000 spread out through their first year of residency.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss