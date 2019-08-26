Gas station security guard shoots didgeridoo-wielding man

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Authorities in Tulsa say a security guard at a gas station shot and wounded a man who was swinging an Australian musical instrument at him.

Tulsa police said the shooting happened late Saturday at a QuikTrip convenience store in Tulsa. They say the security guard said he opened fire after the man “swung a large wooden club at him” that was later determined to be a didgeridoo.

Police say that according to witnesses, the man may have also had a knife.

Police say the man was shot once in the groin area but is expected to recover. The security guard told investigators that the shooting was in self-defense. Police say surveillance video appears to back up that claim.

