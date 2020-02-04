Funeral held for 3 kids whose mom is accused of killing them

PADEN, Okla. (AP) — Three children whose mother is accused of killing them last month have been remembered at a funeral in Oklahoma.

Photos and videos of the children shown at Saturday’s service brought many audible cries from those gathered.

The children’s father, Pedro Rios, sat in the front row at a church in Paden, his head bowed down as tears streamed down his face.

The Oklahoman reports that 3-year-old Zane, 23-month-old Mireya and 7-month-old Cataley were in white-draped caskets, each adorned with bouquet of flowers and a favorite toy.