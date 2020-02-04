Fugitive accused of faking death extradited to Mississippi

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man accused of sexually assaulting a teenager then faking his own death is being extradited from Oklahoma to Mississippi.

The U.S. Marshals Service said in a statement that 43-year-old Jacob Blair Scott was arrested Thursday at an RV park in Oklahoma.

He had been added to the agency’s most wanted list one day earlier, but hadn’t been seen since July 2018 when he was accused of faking his own suicide.

News outlets report Scott was ordered Friday to be returned to Mississippi.

When he arrives, he’ll get a public defender and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department will continue investigating.