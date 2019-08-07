Friendly young boy gifted toy recycling truck by trashmen

A young boy in Oklahoma frequently waves hello to his local sanitation workers, so in return, they gift him with a toy recycling truck.

JENKS, OK (FOX NEWS) – An Oklahoma boy proves that “one man’s trash is another man’s treasure.”

All by just the wave of a hand, Aaron Mitchell, an employee of American Waste Control in Jenks, Oklahoma regularly gets a hearty wave and hello from a young boy on his route.

The boy always waving at the crew no matter the heat or cold outside.

Mitchell and the crew became friends with the boy and his family and Mitchell decided it was time to thank the youngster for his friendliness.

And a toy recycling truck seemed like the perfect way to do it.

News crews, the city of Jenks, and fans of “recycled love” all around are praising mitchell and his crew for their generosity.