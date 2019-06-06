Four Oklahoma teens save 90-year-old neighbor from fire

A fire that started in an Oklahoma home – trapped a 90-year-old inside.

But thanks to 4 teen boys jumping into action – she’s okay and forever grateful.

For 58 years, Catherine Ritchie called this place home until three weeks ago.

Catherine Ritchie says, “I was getting ready for bed in the bathroom and I turned around and my bed, the head of my bed was covered with flames.”

That’s where her heroes come in.

Wyatt hall says, “We were just sitting around looking for something to do.”

Seth Byrd says, “We were actually fixing to leave I thought right? We were fixing to go to QT to get something to drink.”

The four boys, aged 14 to 17, go outside and the first thing they notice is a smell.

Dylan Wick says, “It smelled kind of like burning rubber. Then we heard the house alarm go off.”

inside, Catherine was trying to put the fire.

Eventually, she gave up, calling 911 and hitting her emergency call button.

But then came another problem.

Catherine Ritchie says, “At that time, the smoke was so bad I couldn’t see to get out of my room. I felt along the wall and I went into the closet instead of the door to get out of the room. But anyway, I finally did get to the door.”

While she tried to feel her way out, the boys jumped into action, trying to break down doors to get inside.

14-year-old Nick manages to get in through the back door and runs inside, finding Catherine in the hall, lost in the smoke.

Catherine Ritchie says, “This young boy was right there. He picked me up, and I said, ‘I can walk,’ and he said, ‘we’re getting out of here.'”

Nick Byrd says, “I just kind of heard her. I went to the right of the house and no one was there, I went to the left of the house and I saw her in the hallway, so I just grabbed her and took her to Seth.”

Catherine made it out safe, so did the boys.

Firefighters stopped the flames before they spread.

Today, we were there as the boys went into the home to see the damage, and reflect on what happened.

Wyatt hall says, “Ever since that night, my life has just changed. For the better.”

Catherine has one word constantly on the tip of her tongue… She’s grateful.

Catherine Ritchie says, “That’s what I have to think. They were just special. As young as they were.”

It’s unclear what caused the fire.

According to a blog post her daughter wrote thanking the teens, Ritchie has 42 grandchildren… Very grateful she’s still with them.