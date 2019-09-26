Foul play not suspected in death of Oklahoma County inmate

This undated photo provided by the Oklahoma County Jail shows inmate Dianne Annette Jones. Investigators say foul play is not suspected in the death of the 57-year-old female inmate at the Oklahoma County Jail. Officials say 57-year-old Jones was found unresponsive in her jail cell Monday night, Sept. 23, 2019. (Oklahoma County Jail via AP)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Investigators say foul play is not suspected in the death of a 57-year-old female inmate at the Oklahoma County Jail.

Officials say Dianne Annette Jones was found unresponsive in her jail cell on Monday night. Jones was taken to an area hospital where she pronounced dead about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause of death, but the sheriff’s office says foul play is not suspected and her death was apparently due to natural causes.

Sheriff’s detectives are investigating Jones’ death.

Jones was booked into jail on Sept. 18 for possession of a firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled dangerous substance. She is the fifth inmate to die at the jail this year. Seven inmates died at the jail last year.