Former two-term Oklahoma governor endorses Mike Bloomberg

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Former Oklahoma Gov. Brad Henry is endorsing presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg in his race for the Democratic nomination.

The Bloomberg campaign announced the endorsement from Henry in a press release on Tuesday.

Henry is one of the most prominent Democrats in the state.

He served two terms as governor after upsetting NFL star and then-Congressman Steve Largent in 2002.

Bloomberg has been actively campaigning in Oklahoma and is planning to make his third visit to the state on Thursday.

He’s also hired nearly two dozen staffers in Oklahoma and opened offices in Oklahoma City, Tulsa and Lawton.