Former Cimarron County employee Dustin Cox arrested for embezzlement

CIMARRON COUNTY, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Cimarron County Sheriff’s Office reports that former Cimarron County employee Dustin Cox has self surrendered to the sheriff’s office for the charge of embezzlement.

The CCSO said the charge stemmed from an internal investigation of missing inmate funds during Cox’s employment with the Office.

According to the CCSO, Cox plead guilty to the charge and was arrested and booked.

The CCSO said the investigation was conducted with the Cimarron County Sheriff Office and OSBI.