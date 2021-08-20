Former Beaver Police Chief arrested by Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, faces 10 year sentence if convicted

BEAVER, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) – The former Beaver Police Chief Justin Lee Earls is facing a possible 10 year prison sentence and a $10,000 fine, after being arrested by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI).

According to the OSBI, Earls, 52, was arrested on one felony count of Harboring a Fugitive after an investigation requested by the Beaver County District Attorney’s Office.

“Earls was employed as the Chief of Police at the Beaver Police Department when he assisted a suspect with fleeing the jurisdiction to avoid arrest on a felony arrest warrant.” said the OSBI.

After the warrant was issued Aug. 18, Earls was arrested the next day in Texas County, Okla., and booked into the Beaver County Jail.