Five state inmates escape Oklahoma prison, four recaptured

Oklahoma

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

McALESTER, Okla. (AP) — The Oklahoma Department of Corrections say four of five inmates who escaped a minimum security prison in southeast Oklahoma were quickly recaptured.

The fifth inmate remains at large.

The department says in a news release that authorities are searching for 29-year-old Christopher Coffey, who was serving a total of 12 years for larceny and a previous escape.

The release says the five escaped late Sunday after breaking out a window on the second floor of the Jackie Brannon Correctional Center in McAlester.

Three were recaptured by McAlester police after they stole a vehicle and crashed it and a fourth was arrested near the crash site.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss