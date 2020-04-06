Five state inmates escape Oklahoma prison, four recaptured

McALESTER, Okla. (AP) — The Oklahoma Department of Corrections say four of five inmates who escaped a minimum security prison in southeast Oklahoma were quickly recaptured.

The fifth inmate remains at large.

The department says in a news release that authorities are searching for 29-year-old Christopher Coffey, who was serving a total of 12 years for larceny and a previous escape.

The release says the five escaped late Sunday after breaking out a window on the second floor of the Jackie Brannon Correctional Center in McAlester.

Three were recaptured by McAlester police after they stole a vehicle and crashed it and a fourth was arrested near the crash site.