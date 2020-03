COLLINSVILLE, Okla (AP) — Authorities say a Collinsville man drowned when the boat he was fishing from capsized on a private pond in northeastern Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the body of 42-year-old Robert O’Donnell was recovered from the pond near Collinsville at about 11:30 p.m.

Wednesday. An OHP report says O’Donnell and another person were fishing from the boat on the pond when the boat capsized and the other person was able to swim to shore.