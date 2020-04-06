First confirmed case of COVID-19 reported in Beaver County

BEAVER, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Beaver County Health Department and Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) have announced the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Beaver County, Oklahoma.

Public health officials said they are working to conduct an investigation and identify any close contacts who may be at risk.

“We are all in this together,” said Regional Director Terri Salisbury,” in order to get through this, it is very important for people to stay at home and only go out for essential errands such as groceries or medical supplies. We need everyone to help us by doing their share of social distancing.”

Officials said although this is the first confirmed case in the county, it is known the community spread is in Oklahoma and all residents are urged to stay home, wash their hands frequently, and practice social distancing.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 6:15 p.m. on April 6, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Beaver 1 0 0 Castro 11 1 0 Curry 6 0 0 Dallam 1 0 0 Deaf Smith 7 0 0 Donley 7 0 0 Gray 9 0 0 Hansford 1 0 0 Hemphill 1 0 0 Hutchinson 2 0 0 Moore 8 0 0 Oldham 3 1 0 Potter 41 1 0 Randall 36 1 2 Roosevelt 1 0 0 Swisher 2 0 0 Texas 3 0 0 TOTAL 140 4 2

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: