Fire rips through University of Oklahoma fraternity house

Oklahoma

by: Associated Press

Posted:

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Firefighters in Norman are on the scene of an overnight fire that ripped through a University of Oklahoma fraternity house.

Norman’s Deputy Fire Chief Mike Wilson says there was no one in the Delta Tau Delta house when it caught fire early Friday, and no injuries were reported.

Wilson says there was a major storm with heavy lightning at the time, and “that could have been the culprit.”

About half of the sprawling, one-story home was destroyed, but Wilson said a firewall protected the west half of the structure.

