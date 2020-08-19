FEMA: Oklahoma approved for $300 unemployment benefit

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved Oklahoma for a $300 weekly unemployment benefit to people left jobless because of the coronavirus.

FEMA Administrator Pete Gaynor says Oklahoma becomes the ninth state to be approved for the program announced earlier this month by President Donald Trump.

Gov. Kevin Stitt announced Monday that he had applied for inclusion into the program for the unemployed who are receiving at least $100 in state unemployment benefits.

The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission reported a 6.6% statewide unemployment rate for June.

July’s jobless numbers are to be released Friday.