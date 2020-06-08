Feds approve Oklahoma’s newly negotiated gambling compacts

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt says new gambling compacts his office negotiated with two Native American tribes have been approved by the federal government.

Stitt announced Monday the compacts with the Otoe-Missouria Tribe and the Comanche Nation both have been “deemed approved” by the U.S. Department of the Interior.

The new compacts authorize both tribes to offer sports gambling and build new casinos and would give the state a larger slice of revenue from those new casinos.

Republican legislative leaders and Attorney General Mike Hunter have argued Stitt overstepped his legal authority by signing the compacts.