Federal judge orders more execution details from Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A federal judge in Oklahoma is giving the state one month to provide more details on how it plans to train prison workers to carry out lethal injections.

Federal Judge Stephen Friot issued the ruling Tuesday in a case in which Oklahoma death row prisoners are challenging the state’s lethal injection protocols.

Friot gave the state until June 5 to provide information and documents on how it’s training members of the execution team.

Attorney General Mike Hunter announced in February the state had secured a supply of lethal injection drugs and was ready to resume executions after a five-year delay.