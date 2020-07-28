Federal judge: Oklahoma tribal gaming accords renewed Jan. 1

FILE – In this July 9, 2020 file photo, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt speaks during a news conference in Oklahoma City. A federal judge has ruled that Oklahoma’s tribal gaming compacts automatically renewed on Jan. 1, 2020, handing a victory to the tribes who sued Gov. Kevin Stitt to renew them. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that Oklahoma’s tribal gaming compacts automatically renewed on Jan. 1, handing a victory to the tribes who sued Gov. Kevin Stitt to renew them.

U.S. District Court Judge Timothy DeGiusti on Tuesday rejected Stitt’s argument that the compacts had expired.

The compacts define how much of the tribes’ gambling revenue is paid to the state and which games are allowed.

Stitt hasn’t yet commented on the ruling.

Last week, the Oklahoma State Supreme Court ruled that Stitt overstepped his authority when he reached a casino gambling agreement with two Native American tribes who were not involved in the federal lawsuit.