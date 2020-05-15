Facebook comment toward Norman mayor triggers threat probe

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — A social media comment that called Norman Mayor Breea Clark a vulgar name and said “the problem with politicians, they don’t get hung in public anymore” has triggered a police investigation.

Clark has come under fire for her order in Oklahoma’s third-largest city that prevents large gatherings inside places of worship.

She and City Council members Kate Bierman and Sereta Wilson have been criticized on a “Re-Open Norman” Facebook page.

The Facebook comment that’s being investigated by police was attributed to Eddie Zaicek, a police officer in nearby Lexington who acknowledges being part of the “Re-Open Norman” group but denies posting the comment.

