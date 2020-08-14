Ex-Oklahoma tribal chief gets 1 year in prison for bribery

by: Associated Press

MUSKOGEE, Okla. (AP) — The former principal chief of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation has been sentenced to one year in prison and fined $10,000 for his role in a bribery scheme.

Federal prosecutors announced Thursday that 70-year-old George Phillip Tiger, of Bristow, had been sentenced.

Tiger pleaded guilty last year in federal court to bribery related to work he did for the Wetumka-based Alabama-Quassarte Tribal Town.

Tiger wasn’t chief at the time prosecutors say he solicited and accepted the bribe.

Prosecutors also announced that 64-year-old Aaron Dewayne Terry, of Wichita Falls, Texas, got four years in prison for his role in the scheme.

