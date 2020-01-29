Ex-Oklahoma prison guards sentenced for distributing drugs

Oklahoma

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A husband and wife who were Oklahoma prison guards have been sentenced to prison for distributing methamphetamine to inmates.

U.S. Attorney Timothy Downing says 37-year-old Micah Lynne Wascher and 43-year-old Travis Eugene Wascher were sentenced Tuesday in federal court in Oklahoma City after pleading guilty in September to the charges as part of a plea agreement in which two other charges were dropped.

Micah Wascher was sentenced to 8 years in prison and Travis Wascher to 2 1/2 years.

Both wrote in separate statements to the court that they wanted to take responsibility for their actions.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss