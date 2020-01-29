Ex-Oklahoma prison guards sentenced for distributing drugs

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A husband and wife who were Oklahoma prison guards have been sentenced to prison for distributing methamphetamine to inmates.

U.S. Attorney Timothy Downing says 37-year-old Micah Lynne Wascher and 43-year-old Travis Eugene Wascher were sentenced Tuesday in federal court in Oklahoma City after pleading guilty in September to the charges as part of a plea agreement in which two other charges were dropped.

Micah Wascher was sentenced to 8 years in prison and Travis Wascher to 2 1/2 years.

Both wrote in separate statements to the court that they wanted to take responsibility for their actions.